Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.34) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.89) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $366.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, Director Asit Parikh purchased 5,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $122,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $47,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Asit Parikh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $122,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,289 shares of company stock valued at $77,329. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

