American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,370,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 83,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,636.00 and a beta of 1.55. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Articles

