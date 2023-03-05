Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Plug Power Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the electronics maker will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.91.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $13.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after buying an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading

