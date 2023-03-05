Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for PubMatic, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PubMatic in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $715.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.92. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,447.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,447.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 4,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $62,519.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,139.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,628 shares of company stock worth $778,622. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

