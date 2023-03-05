Brokers Offer Predictions for QuickLogic Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for QuickLogic in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for QuickLogic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QuickLogic’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

QuickLogic Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $72.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 697,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 152,279 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $28,820.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 5,857 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $34,614.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,584.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $28,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at $65,322.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QuickLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Featured Articles

