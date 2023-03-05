Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Portland General Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Portland General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Shares of POR opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $57.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 69.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $47,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 475.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.