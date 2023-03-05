Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Otter Tail Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Otter Tail in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Otter Tail’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Otter Tail Trading Up 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail

Shares of OTTR opened at $72.70 on Friday. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,477,000 after buying an additional 280,119 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Otter Tail by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,110,000 after buying an additional 147,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Otter Tail by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,678,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,851,000 after buying an additional 128,872 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Otter Tail by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,109,000 after buying an additional 100,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,936,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

About Otter Tail

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.