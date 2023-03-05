Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRSN. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $612.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $99,566.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,727.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $99,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,727.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $29,451.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,162.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,719 shares of company stock worth $164,847 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.5% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,047,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 337,000 shares during the last quarter. Washington University bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

