Analysts Offer Predictions for Invitae Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Invitae in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Invitae’s current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Get Invitae alerts:

NVTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Invitae from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Invitae to $2.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Invitae Price Performance

Invitae stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $455.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.88. Invitae has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $122.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 59.44% and a negative net margin of 601.64%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,468,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,624,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,196,000 after buying an additional 544,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,271,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 242,454 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 647,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Invitae by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 225,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $91,424.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 743,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Invitae

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.