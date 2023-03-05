KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Myers Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Myers Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Myers Industries Price Performance

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

MYE stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $775.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.