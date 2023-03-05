Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Payoneer Global Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

PAYO stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $35,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,693.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 26,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $149,615.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 785,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,117.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,136 shares of company stock worth $1,068,720. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

