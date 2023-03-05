BSQUARE (BSQR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BSQUARE Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.25. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.86.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BSQUARE

About BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.