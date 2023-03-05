BSQUARE (BSQR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BSQUARE Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.25. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BSQUARE
About BSQUARE
BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.
