L.B. Foster (FSTR) to Release Earnings on Monday

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

L.B. Foster Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.65 and a beta of 1.01. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on L.B. Foster from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

About L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

