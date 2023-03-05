Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 41,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

CVGI has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

