NeoGames (NGMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

NeoGames Price Performance

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NeoGames from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NeoGames from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of NeoGames from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of NeoGames

About NeoGames

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 344.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 19.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

