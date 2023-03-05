Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

NYSE:LYV opened at $72.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.02 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $121.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

