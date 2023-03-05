Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($3.40) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.40) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($3.90). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($12.80) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRTX. B. Riley boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.87.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $43.31 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.14.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 5,957.44%. The company’s revenue was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.72) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $113,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,245 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $95,143.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $113,704.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,409 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

