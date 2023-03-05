Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $31.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.53 million, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 0.86. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $32.51.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $84,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Anika Therapeutics

Separately, Barrington Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

(Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.