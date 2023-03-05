B. Riley Weighs in on Novavax, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Novavax in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.68) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.63). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($5.09) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Novavax Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $662.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.78. Novavax has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($11.18) EPS. Novavax’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Novavax by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 239.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 50,708 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

