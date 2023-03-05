William Blair Weighs in on Nektar Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.20 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $1.57 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $297.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 399.98%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $31,452.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $31,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $121,158. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,164,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,835,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,550,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,677 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.