HighPeak Energy (HPK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.99%.

Insider Activity at HighPeak Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 30,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $659,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 322,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,100,329.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $659,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 322,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,100,329.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 14,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $320,929.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,739,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,204,824.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 555.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.