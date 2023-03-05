Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $455.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $83,396.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $83,396.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $27,458.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,387 shares in the company, valued at $591,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,155 shares of company stock worth $161,777 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Summer Road LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 6,122,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 27,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at $3,080,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCUL. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Stories

