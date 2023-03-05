Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for OPKO Health, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for OPKO Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $896.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. acquired 14,285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,999,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

