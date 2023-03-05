Guidewire Software (GWRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect Guidewire Software to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.49 million. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.03. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $97.32. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.25.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,255 shares of company stock worth $1,450,282. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

