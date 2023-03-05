Neuronetics (STIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect Neuronetics to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neuronetics Stock Up 1.0 %

Neuronetics stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.02. Neuronetics has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neuronetics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuronetics

In other Neuronetics news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $46,132.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,260,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,572,524.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $46,132.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,260,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,572,524.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William Andrew Macan sold 16,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $95,634.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 338,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 321,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,196. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Neuronetics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Neuronetics by 44.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Neuronetics by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 66.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

