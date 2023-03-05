Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocugen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocugen’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ocugen from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocugen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $1.04 on Friday. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The firm has a market cap of $235.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.89.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ocugen by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

