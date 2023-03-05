Biodesix (BDSX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.50. Biodesix has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In other Biodesix news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,052,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,677,125.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Hutton sold 16,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $29,300.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 349,675 shares of company stock worth $610,564 and sold 24,366 shares worth $43,859. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 59,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

