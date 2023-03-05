Biodesix (BDSX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.50. Biodesix has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.
Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 59,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.
Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.
