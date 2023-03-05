PCTEL (PCTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $88.22 million, a P/E ratio of 78.35 and a beta of 0.43. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 366.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in PCTEL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 54.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PCTEL in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

