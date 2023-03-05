PCTEL (PCTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PCTEL Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $88.22 million, a P/E ratio of 78.35 and a beta of 0.43. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.68.
PCTEL Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 366.73%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PCTEL in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About PCTEL
PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCTEL (PCTI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.