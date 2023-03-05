Research Analysts Set Expectations for REGENXBIO Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for REGENXBIO in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.52) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.57). The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.66) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of RGNX opened at $24.39 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.67 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,588,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,267,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after buying an additional 147,728 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,836,000 after buying an additional 105,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

