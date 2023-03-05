Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $46.23, but opened at $41.38. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $43.21, with a volume of 12,517,689 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,861,697,000 after buying an additional 598,783 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

