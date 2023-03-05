Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Trading Down 2.9% Following Insider Selling

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $28.22 and last traded at $28.22. 168,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 763,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

Specifically, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of Avantax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $246,665.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Avantax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Avantax from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Avantax Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Avantax had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 46.26%. The company had revenue of $172.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avantax, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Avantax

(Get Rating)

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.