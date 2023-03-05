Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.17, but opened at $39.06. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dell Technologies shares last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 1,916,688 shares trading hands.

DELL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after acquiring an additional 427,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.99%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

