Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.17, but opened at $39.06. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dell Technologies shares last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 1,916,688 shares trading hands.
DELL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.
In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.99%.
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
