LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Trading Down 2.6% Following Insider Selling

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.6% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 119,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 774,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Specifically, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 20,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $169,298.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 206,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Richard Preece sold 30,201 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $244,326.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,318.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 20,621 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $169,298.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 206,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,151 shares of company stock valued at $602,356. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 212,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36,228 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Stories

