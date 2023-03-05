Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Down 3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) were down 3% during trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $129.00 to $120.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Celsius traded as low as $91.07 and last traded at $91.62. Approximately 370,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 993,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.41.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celsius Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Celsius by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Celsius by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.71.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

