Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Down 3.1% Following Insider Selling

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.97 and last traded at $15.13. 223,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 174,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Specifically, CEO David Destefano sold 9,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $154,577.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,321.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,916,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,635,412.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 9,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $154,577.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,321.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,540. Insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VERX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vertex Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Vertex

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -302.40, a PEG ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Vertex by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

