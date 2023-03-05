Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Up 6.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $87.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Okta traded as high as $86.67 and last traded at $86.00. 1,964,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,733,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.91.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.36.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Okta by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

