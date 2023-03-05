Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Trading Up 5.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Six Flags Entertainment traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.71. Approximately 333,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,534,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $31,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $192,175. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after buying an additional 3,108,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after acquiring an additional 483,965 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 503.5% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,291 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 3,552,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after purchasing an additional 387,103 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $61,950,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

