Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $45.94, but opened at $44.82. Ovintiv shares last traded at $45.77, with a volume of 387,758 shares.

Specifically, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

