Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Specifically, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,890 shares of company stock worth $3,184,772. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZM. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of -0.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,291 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,080,000 after purchasing an additional 929,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,800,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,032,000 after buying an additional 1,371,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,423,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,137,000 after buying an additional 82,339 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,723,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,390,000 after buying an additional 83,538 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

