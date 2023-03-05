Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $200.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Eaton traded as high as $176.20 and last traded at $176.13, with a volume of 428668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.15.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.36.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,639. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after buying an additional 398,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eaton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,230,000 after buying an additional 890,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,214,000 after buying an additional 132,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.44. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.