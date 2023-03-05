Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $56.78, but opened at $54.42. Itron shares last traded at $54.71, with a volume of 69,541 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,365 shares of company stock worth $675,353. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Itron Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.24.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth approximately $36,741,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Itron by 345.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 889,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,979,000 after purchasing an additional 689,990 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 233.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 435,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $20,846,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $14,519,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

