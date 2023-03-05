Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $598.65, but opened at $617.70. Broadcom shares last traded at $622.47, with a volume of 1,230,910 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 75.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $673.89.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadcom by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Broadcom by 159.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after purchasing an additional 679,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $263.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.45.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

