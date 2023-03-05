Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $75.47 and last traded at $74.94, with a volume of 406228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.16.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Formula One Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 643.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Formula One Group by 421.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.85 and a beta of 1.09.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.