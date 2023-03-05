Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.35, but opened at $10.91. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ecovyst shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 1,616,960 shares.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 112.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

