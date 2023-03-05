PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $9.10. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 2,615,474 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 28.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 5.4 %

About PagSeguro Digital

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

