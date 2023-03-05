The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$85.00 to C$95.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Descartes Systems Group traded as high as C$105.57 and last traded at C$104.77, with a volume of 25540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$103.91.

DSG has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$97.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$93.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of C$8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( TSE:DSG Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.06. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of C$161.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.9087973 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

