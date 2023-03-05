Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.41, but opened at $63.27. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Elastic shares last traded at $63.82, with a volume of 1,361,522 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,727,000 after purchasing an additional 157,301 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,910,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,379,000 after buying an additional 1,062,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Elastic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,650,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,614,000 after buying an additional 153,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 830.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 51.53% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

