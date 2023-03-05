Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $327.86, but opened at $345.00. Cooper Companies shares last traded at $348.41, with a volume of 182,864 shares traded.

The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.60.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 7.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.57.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.