Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Samsara traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 2780426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $404,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $404,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 35,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $438,211.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,431,747 shares of company stock worth $19,265,045 over the last ninety days. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

