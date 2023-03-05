C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.31, but opened at $25.29. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the stock. C3.ai shares last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 27,054,765 shares traded.

AI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $720,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,486 shares of company stock valued at $737,650. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Up 33.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 98.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

